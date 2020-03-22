Gov. John Bel Edwards orders Louisiana residents to stay at home

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — In an afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. We will have more as it becomes available.
by: KLFY StaffPosted: / Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — In an afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. We will have more as it becomes available.