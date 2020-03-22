Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide shelter- in-place order in response to COVID-19

Gov. John Bel Edwards orders Louisiana residents to stay at home

by: KLFY Staff

Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the Louisiana Legislative session on opening day, March 9, 2020. confirming the state’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. (Photo courtesy: WVLA/WGMB)

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — In an afternoon press conference, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issues a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus on Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will have more as it becomes available.

