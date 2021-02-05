Husband of St. Martinville mayor arrested for third trespassing charge

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The husband of St. Martinville mayor Melinda Mitchell was arrested for trespassing for a third time.

Lawrence Mitchell faces a trespassing charge. The city’s legal counsel Allan Durand filed a complaint on Monday. A resolution was passed in 2019 banning Mitchell from city property except during family events.

According to witness reports, an employee noticed he was in the lobby. When he was told the building was not open to the public, Mitchell reportedly yelled and cursed at the employee. He was then escorted to his wife’s office before he was forced to leave the premises.