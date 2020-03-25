Iberia Medical Center will hold COVID-19 screening in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Iberia Parish will have its first COVID-19 screening Wednesday at North Lewis Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever greater than 100.4, or a dry cough is encouraged to attend.

“Anybody that we see that has a fever and has symptoms, we’ll be able to perform a flu test on you, and if that flu test is negative, we’ll go ahead and do a COVID-19 confirmatory test with our reference lab,” Iberia Medical Center Lab Manager Ashley Lormand said.

Lormand says they are asking the public to call Iberia Medical Center’s pre-screening line before coming to the screening to get a confirmation that they should attend.

That number is 337-374-7420.

“They’ll be able to answer any questions you have and calm any worries, especially if you think you might be positive for coronavirus. They will be able to calm those fears, and if not, we’re here for you. You’ll be able to speak with a physician face to face if you meet criteria,” Lormand added.

If you attend the screening and you are a candidate for COVID-19, Lormand says nursing staff will educate you on what to do.

“You’re going to go home with education on home-quarantining, any infection-prevention measures, such as hand hygiene and social distancing,” Lormand said.

If a candidate’s symptoms are severe, they will be referred to the emergency room at Iberia Medical Center.

The screening Wednesday is the only screening Iberia Parish has planned, but they are prepared to have more if necessary.

“We’ll be here, and we’ll have doctors and other staff here to answer any questions that you have. We’ll take care of you.”