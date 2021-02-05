Iberia Parish man arrested for sex with underaged teen, marijuana possession

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A Crime Stoppers tip led Iberia Parish Sheriff’s investigators to find a 21-year-old man engaged in sex acts with an underaged girl while also providing her with narcotics.

Gavin Guillot, 21, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled substance in front of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Early this morning, deputies located Guillot with the juvenile in Lydia, La. A small amount of suspected marijuana was in the room Guillot and the juvenile were sleeping in, according to Sheriff Tommy Romero. During the investigation, Guillot admitted to deputies that he had sex with the juvenile and admitted to possession of the marijuana. Guillot confessed to the allegations against him and identified other juveniles he had engaged in a sexual manner with.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711, IPSO Bureau of Investigation at (337) 367-8702 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-8477(TIPS).