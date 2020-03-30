Breaking News
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping charges in Jeff Davis Parish

by: KLFY Staff

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) — An Indiana man driving a stolen van and suspected in a kidnapping was apprehended in Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday at a gas station.

Terrence Dshaun McKinstry, 47, of Indianapolis, Ind. was charged with possession of stolen things and second-degree kidnapping. Deputies spotted him driving the stolen van after a tip from Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies. After making a stop in Crowley, a female passenger in the van had alerted a store clerk that she needed help.

At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 29), Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies spotted the van taking the Roanoke exit off I-10. The van was intercepted at a truck stop near the exit.

McKinstry was found to be an employee of the company that had reported the van as stolen. Deputies were also told by the female passenger that she had been held by McKinstry against her will for the past five months in Kenner, La., and had been threatened and beaten.

McKinstry is held in the parish jail with no bond.

