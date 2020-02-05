Investigation ongoing into parking lot shooting at Breaux Bridge Walmart

Arrests are expected in the shooting of a woman outside Walmart in Breaux Bridge.

The police chief says the shooting happened Monday night around 8 p.m.

Tonight he tells News Ten’s Renee Allen where the investigation stands.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu says he can only give bits and pieces of information, but what he can confirm is that the shooting started with an altercation.

“The verbal argument between two women started inside the store and then moved to the parking lot, and that’s where the shooting took place.”

Chief Cantu says the woman was shot in the stomach area, and that the suspected shooter fled to a store nearby.

One person was detained and released after questioning.

“We’re probably going to be making some arrests in the near future. The one person we suspect was detained was questioned we got all the information we need from her. We want to make sure we have all we need to know that way we know what to charge.”

The chief would not release any names but did confirm an age range.

Chief Cantu says the shooting suspect and victim are in their early teens and late twenties.