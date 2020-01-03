JDPSO: Kidnapping call leads to drug arrests

Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish Office say a call about a 7-month-old being kidnapped ended with two people being arrested, but not on kidnapping charges.

Deputies say they were called to the 1800 block of Elton Road in reference to a kidnapping case on Friday, around 1:00 am. They say when they arrived, the complainant, Alia Bryant, told deputies her boyfriend Alex Granger had kidnapped her 7-month-old daughter.

Deputies then headed to a local motel and found Granger with the baby. While speaking to Alex, officials say, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. They also discovered there was no kidnapping.

After obtaining consent to search the motel room, deputies say they found a clear baggie containing what they believe to be synthetic marijuana, 3 meth pipes, and a small clear baggie containing meth in the child’s diaper bag.

25-year-old Alex Granger, of Welsh, was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance scheduled II, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Granger was transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for booking. The girl was released to a relative.

Alex Granger

Alia Bryant

Around 2:30 Friday morning, deputies were also dispatched to to the 15300 block of Highway 26.

According to officials, the caller said someone was ringing his door bell nonstop and screaming for help.

When deputies arrived, they found Alia Bryant laying against the back door of the house.

They say Bryant told them someone was chasing her and shot a round at her and pointed towards the backyard. Deputies found no one was around.

Bryant was arrested for Disturbing the Peace by Public Intoxication and was transported to the parish jail. While completing arrest paper work, she confessed to being under the influence of meth.