Jeanerette man dies from injuries received in single vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 85 north of College Road in Jeanerette earlier this month has claimed the life of a local man.

According to State Police, 77-year-old Raphael Vallot, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash that happened on December 10.

A preliminary investigation bu police has revealed that Vallot was traveling south on LA Hwy 85, when for unknown reasons his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to rest in a private driveway.

Vallot, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a Lafayette area hospital for medical treatment.

He died 7 days later as a result of those injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.