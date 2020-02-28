Jennings PD: 25 dead from opioid overdose since Jan. 1

JENNINGS, LA (KLFY) — Police Chief Danny Semmes says there is an opioid epidemic in the city of Jennings.

He says since January 1 there have been 25 reported cases of an opioid overdosed which averages out to about one overdose every other day.

“We’ve seen quite a number of increased heroin arrests as well as overdoses resulting from opioids,” Semmes said.

Chief Semmes has seen a rise in the number of opioid-related cases in the city.

He says his department is working diligently to lower that number and combat drug arrests in Jennings.

“We have a good young patrol division that is energetic, enthusiastic about fighting the war on drugs in Jennings,” Chief Semmes adds.

He explains the city can average three overdoses a day depending on when the shipments are reaching city limits.

However, he says no deaths have been reported thanks to first responders on the scenes.

“These officers and paramedics are finding people in time and administering Narcan to managing to save everyone,” Chief Semmes said.

To stop the opioid epidemic, Chief Semmes explains his department is working with other agencies on a daily basis.

“My office does work with sheriff’s department and other local agencies as well as following up on leads and making arrests,” adds Chief Semmes.