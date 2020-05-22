Jennings woman arrested for child abandonment after toddler found wandering

Louisiana Network

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings woman was arrested after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies found her one-year-old toddler wandering along Jeff Davis Academy Road.

Melanie Micah Reed, 27, was charged with child abandonment and had an outstanding warrant. Allegedly, a seven year old and a three year old were supposed to be watching the child, but were found inside a trailer.

The children were placed in the custody of a grandmother, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss