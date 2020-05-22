Jennings woman arrested for child abandonment after toddler found wandering

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings woman was arrested after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies found her one-year-old toddler wandering along Jeff Davis Academy Road.

Melanie Micah Reed, 27, was charged with child abandonment and had an outstanding warrant. Allegedly, a seven year old and a three year old were supposed to be watching the child, but were found inside a trailer.

The children were placed in the custody of a grandmother, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.