JPD: Man throws packages of suspected drugs out the window during car chase

by: KLFY Staff

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police tell News 10 a man is in custody following a high-speed chase this morning.

Police Chief Danny Semmes says narcotics agents tried to pull over the suspect after he left a hotel room with a “large amount” of suspected drugs.

He says the suspect refused to pull over and led officers on a chase into Acadia Parish. Semmes says the man threw multiple packages out the window during the pursuit.

The man is now in custody and being booked into the Acadia Parish jail and police are working on retrieving the packages, according to the Chief.

This is a developing story.

