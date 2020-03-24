Juvenile arrested on weapons charge after Opelousas police unit was reportedly used in music video

1  of  2
by: Mariah Hester

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Opelousas Police Department is investigating a break-in that happened at their storage facility. The crime was allegedly part of a plan to shoot a music video, which featured firearms.

“Our biggest concern is getting these weapons out the hands of these kids,” Chief Martin Mclendon said.

The clip shows a group of teens recording a music video. They are using assault rifles and handguns. Also visible is an out-of-service police unit on city property.

Chief McLendon said he first saw the video a few days ago. Police made their first arrest on Friday.

“So far, we recovered two of those weapons and charged one of the juveniles. We are looking fro all of them who were involved that day,” the chief said.

The department’s main goal is to get these weapons off the street.

“The most alarming thing about this is that most of them were armed with dangerous weapons,” McLendon said.

