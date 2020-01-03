Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center official breaks ground

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government broke ground on its new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center today.

The new shelter will be located at 410 North Dugas Road.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, said, “It’s really satisfying to know that we’re actually going by to be getting this new shelter.”

The city-parish council allocated about $5 million for the new shelter in 2015 under former Lafayette Parish President Joey Durel.

In 2016, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux wanted to focus first on moving toward a “no-kill” shelter before building the new shelter.

The new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center symbolizes an important step in efforts to achieve a “no-kill” status.

“Lafayette likes to pride itself on being the shining star in the state. This is going to be the best facility in the state and it’s going to show other communities what you can do if you just put your mind to it and commit to something as important as a no-kill,” explained Robideaux.

The new shelter will be designed so that when people walk through the doors, they are free to go through the facility to see the adoptable animals without waiting for a caretaker for assistance.

Principal with Architects Beazley Moliere, Adam Beazley, added, “It’s going to be well ventilated. The other one doesn’t even have air-conditioning so we’re going to have air conditioning for the dogs. For the cats, their cat condos are going to be ventilated directly from the outside so you’re not going to have the smells and the possible contamination if there’s kennel cough. We’ve set it up in a way that the dogs are going to be safe and secure.”

“It’s just going to be a really friendly fun place to bring your kids and experience what it means to be a pet owner,” said Robideaux.

The anticipated completion date for the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center will be 11-13 months depending on weather conditions.

The construction cost is estimated to be $8.9 million dollars and is fully funded.