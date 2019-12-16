Lafayette girl’s Christmas wish granted

Seven-year-old Zellie Deshotel is ready for Christmas.

She knows what she wants and has written her letters to Santa Claus.

Her biggest wish this Christmas… an ambulance!

Zellie wants to own her own ambulance and become a paramedic when she grows up.

Beth Chiasson with Acadian Companies wants to help make Zellie’s dream come true.

“A few weeks ago we got an email from one of Santa’s elves. He said there was a little girl in this area who was very interested in what we do here at Acadian Ambulance. Her only wish from Santa this year was to get to see an ambulance and meet some medics,” Chiasson says.

Chiasson hopes this will inspire other children to want to learn more about the medical field and everything it has to offer.

Chiasson adds, “It’s exciting to be able to show her not only what we do here but all the different ways we make it easy to get into this career; all the different types of career paths we offer.”

As for Zellie, the answer to why she wants to become a paramedic is pretty easy…

“So I can save people’s lives,” Zellie Deshotel explains.