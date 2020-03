CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police confirmed to KLFY that a Lafayette High educator was arrested this week for having sex with a student at her residence.

Emily Nova Pace, 24, of Crowley, was charged with sexual conduct between an educator and a student today (March 6) and was issued a misdemeanor summons. The age of the victim was not available as of press time, nor was it clear if the student was directly taught by Pace.