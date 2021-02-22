Lafayette man accused of firing shots into victim’s home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly firing shots into an occupied home in the Duson area.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Limoges Street shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in response to an aggravated assault in progress.

The victim reportedly told deputies that the suspect “drove up and fired three to four rounds” into his home.

Larry Bob II, 43, was taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.