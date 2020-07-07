Lafayette OMV closed for COVID-19 concerns, joins 14 others statewide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) joined a list of 15 total office closures statewide due to COVID-19 concerns, according to OMV officials in a press release.

Four more closures were announced today, including Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.

The following OMV offices are closed until further notice:

Alexandria

Arcadia

Bogalusa

Clinton

Crowley

Dequincy

Harvey

Houma

Jonesboro

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Monroe

Oakdale

Shreveport

Tallulah

If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency. Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options:

OMV Call Center: (225) 925-6146, option 3

OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit the website at https://offices.omv.la.gov/.