Lafayette OMV closed for COVID-19 concerns, joins 14 others statewide

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) joined a list of 15 total office closures statewide due to COVID-19 concerns, according to OMV officials in a press release.

Four more closures were announced today, including Lafayette, Alexandria, Monroe and Shreveport.

The following OMV offices are closed until further notice:

  • Alexandria
  • Arcadia
  • Bogalusa
  • Clinton
  • Crowley
  • Dequincy
  • Harvey
  • Houma
  • Jonesboro
  • Lafayette
  • Lake Charles
  • Monroe
  • Oakdale
  • Shreveport
  • Tallulah

If customers are seeking reinstatements, these will only be provided via phone, mail or a Public Tag Agency.  Those customers seeking reinstatements must use one of the following options:

  • OMV Call Center: (225) 925-6146, option 3
  • OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

For an up to date and complete listing of all open OMV locations and PTA offices, please visit the website at https://offices.omv.la.gov/.

