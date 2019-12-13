Live Now
Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard among leaders Josh Guillory looking to oust

Incoming Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced leadership changes in three of the city’s departments — the Lafayette Police Department, the Public Works Department and Community Development Department.

Guillory said via press release that the changes are part of his pledge to “improve transparency, efficiency and accountability in the operations of LCG.”

No personnel changes would be effective until January 6 when Guillory is sworn in.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Advertiser, Guillory asked Police Chief Toby Aguillard to resign Thursday in a move that could shake the department’s relationship with the incoming administration.

Read more at our partner’s site, the Daily Advertiser.

