Lafayette public transit holiday schedule announced

Louisiana Network
Posted: / Updated:

LCG Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced the Christmas and New Year’s Transit Schedule for 2019:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 – Christmas Eve observed
    • LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 – Christmas Day observed
    • No LTS Service.
    • No Night Owl Service.
    • No Paratransit Service. 
  • Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – New Year’s Eve observed
    • LTS bus service runs regular schedule.
    • Night Owl bus service runs regular schedule.
    • Paratransit service runs regular schedule.
  • Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day observed
    • No LTS Service.
    • No Night Owl Service.
    • No Paratransit Service.

LCG’s Transit Division announced that the Christmas Eve holiday will be observed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with daytime bus services running until 2:30 p.m. and Night Owl service from 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Paratransit scheduling services will be available on all of the days listed above.

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories