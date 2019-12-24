LFD: Late-night good Samaritan alerted residents unaware their house was on fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A fireplace is suspected causing fire damage to a home on Larkspur Lane, but luckily those inside the home are safe thanks to late-night Good Samaritan.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, at about midnight Tuesday a passerby in the neighborhood noticed to flames coming from the exterior of the fireplace and called 911.

The good Samaritan also notified those living in the home, who escaped unharmed, LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The side of the townhouse was in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained within 10 minutes, Trahan said.

The damage was mainly on the home’s exterior. The interior of the home did sustained smoke and water damage, investigators said.

The owners lit the fireplace about an hour prior to the fire being noticed.

“They had no idea the fireplace structure had caught fire. Fortunately for the passerby, who alerted them, no injuries were reported,” Trahan said.

Fire officials determined the wood structure around the chimney ignited. It was an accidental fire, but further investigation will be conducted to figure out the cause.