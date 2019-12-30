Livingston Parish woman dies in trailer fire

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire in Walker that claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.

Officials say Livingston Fire responded to the fire call around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday and when they arrived, firefighters found the woman, unresponsive, outside of the mobile home.

Investigators learned the woman had been pulled from the trailer by her son who lived next door and was alerted to the fire after hearing a loud boom outside.

The woman was revived by first responders, but later died at the hospital. Official identification of the woman and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

While an exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, SFM investigators say they have determined the fire began in a bedroom and it has been classified as accidental.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is reiterating his plea from over the weekend for all residents to take home fire safety seriously as the total number of fatalities this month alone is now up to 11.

“We have now surpassed last year’s fire fatality count of 70 deaths after staying below 2018’s comparable statistics throughout the rest of the year,” said Browning, “This is not only sad for me to report, but disappointing as these deaths continue to appear completely preventable. We are urging everyone to look around your homes, and the homes of your elderly relatives and neighbors, to identify potential fire hazards and do something about them. Please, don’t become a statistic.”

Browning says those hazards include heating devices too close to combustibles and overloaded electrical power sources. He adds preventative actions include ensuring working smoke alarms are present and to “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a fire emergency.

The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on their website.