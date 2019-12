Monday was National Llama Day and we shared some great video of the wooly-haired camel like creatures, and also admitted some of us have never seen one in person.

If you’d like to see these adorable animals up close and personal you can do so right here in Acadiana at Zoosiana on Highway 90.

We visited the zoo Wednesday where zoo keepers told us the youngest llama is 7 and they all remain some of the more popular animals at the zoo.