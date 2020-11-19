Local mother says hospital keeps giving her runaround after 4-year-old son still has no birth certificate, social security number

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette mother says it’s been four years that she’s worked to get a birth certificate for her son, with no luck.

Plus, she says she has no social security number for him as well.

Makiela Dugas, 26 of Lafayette says she has two other children and they have birth certificates.

“They want me to keep sending money orders. I’m like no; it should have been done within the hospital,” Dugas stated.

The hospital in Zachary where Dugas’ son was born confirms paperwork for the birth certificate was sent to vital records in New Orleans.

“We’ve done everything we were suppose to do to submit the information to vital records. When it got to vital records there was a glitch on their end. They reached out to the mother and said she needed to come and correct it and she never did,” Lane Regional Medical Center director of marketing and community relations Julie Mclin explained.

In fact, the hospital believes vital records mailed Dugas a copy of the birth certificate.

“That is what we’ve been told that they mailed her a copy of the birth certificate, and they also requested that she needed to provide some additional information and she never did,” Mclin noted.

“If I would have lost the birth certificate, I would have paid for it but I didn’t lose it because I didn’t get it,” Dugas added.

Dugas says she’s over trying to workout their glitch and plans to seek legal advice on the matter.

“I need to get my child into school. His medicine is really expensive. I have to come out of pocket for it because he should have medicaid. He has no social security number. He’s not in the system or anything,” Dugas said.