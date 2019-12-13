Local nonprofit is bringing ‘Toys for Joy’ to children impacted by the prison system

(KLFY)- A local nonprofit organization helping formerly incarcerated men get back on their feet is now giving back in a special way this holiday season.

Organizers plan to make a big difference with one gift.

Year Round Open Door Ministries is bringing ‘Toys for Joy’ to children who are impacted by the prison system. Many have parents locked away and this mission is to assure they don’t feel left behind on Christmas.

“You know it touches my heart to say, what about the kids? The kids shouldn’t have to suffer from the decisions of their parents,” said Minister Jay Chaisson.

He is the founder of the non-profit and was also formerly incarcerated. His program now serves as a resource and transitional program for men who are newly released.

“To give the guys something else to turn to other than the streets and go back to what they’re used to doing, to let them know that someone’s there to love you, aid you and assist you on this journey,” said Chaisson.

Support from his wife, Jessica, he said was his aid when he was newly released.

“I know the feeling of when they might come home or when they don’t have clothes, toiletries and other essential items. “I want to be working alongside him helping the guys,” said Jessica Chaisson.

The organization provides the men with clothing, shoes, toiletries, and resources they may need to get back on their feet

“When someone doesn’t have, you can give back to them knowing they don’t have anything to give back to you. That’s the greatest feeling,” she added.

They would like to provide the same hope for children. Their mission is to give 150 gifts out this year to those who have parents behind bars.

“Hopefully this toy of joy we resolve the parent and child back together again.”

The deadline to donate to the drive is December 21st. Donations can be dropped off at 1003 Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette.