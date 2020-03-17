Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry promoting #giftchardchallenge to help small business owners

Louisiana Network

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, LABI, has issued its own social media challenge to help small business owners in Louisiana.

To take part in the #giftcardchallenge, all you have to do is go to your favorite local restaurant or retailer and purchase a gift card to help them bridge this temporary disturbance in their business so that they can keep serving the communities they love.

After you buy a gift card, be sure to take a picture of yourself with the #giftcardchallenge hashtag and help spread the word.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss