Louisiana Association of Business and Industry promoting #giftchardchallenge to help small business owners

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, LABI, has issued its own social media challenge to help small business owners in Louisiana.

To take part in the #giftcardchallenge, all you have to do is go to your favorite local restaurant or retailer and purchase a gift card to help them bridge this temporary disturbance in their business so that they can keep serving the communities they love.

After you buy a gift card, be sure to take a picture of yourself with the #giftcardchallenge hashtag and help spread the word.

