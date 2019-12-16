Louisiana man wanted by deputies for home invasion, battery of a dating partner, other charges

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for 38-year-old Benjamin Held of Baton Rouge.

According to APSO, Held is wanted for home invasion, battery of a dating partner, felony damage to property, misdemeanor damage to property, and false imprisonment.

Officials say he was last seen driving a silver 2012 Toyota pickup truck with the license plate: LA C158037.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

You can also text the anonymous Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip-line at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.