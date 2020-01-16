Louisiana taxpayers can start filing state income taxes Jan. 27, due May 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The state Department of Revenue (LDR) will start accepting individual income taxes on Monday, Jan. 27, which is the same day the IRS begins collecting federal taxes.

Updated printed forms will not be available prior to Jan. 27, according to an LDR press release.

The due date for all income tax returns and payments is May 15, 2020, one month after the deadline for federal taxes.

“LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud,” stated the release. “If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.”

LDR encourages taxpayers to file electronically through the state’s tax portal on the LDR website.

Tips for Taxpayers

Steps to Insure Fast, Accurate Return & Refund Processing

File electronically. The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to 45 days; for paper returns, expect to wait up to 14 weeks.

Taxpayers should update personal information if their name or address changed during the tax year.

Double-check return information. Ensure that all Social Security numbers and tax computations are correct. Math errors and incorrect tax-table information are leading causes of delayed refunds.

Include all supporting information such as W-2s. Use paperclips, not staples, if filing a paper return.

Apply for extensions in a timely manner. Extension requests must be filed no later than the May 15 income tax filing deadline.

Make checks or money orders payable to the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Do not send cash.

If filing a paper return, attach the proper label to the mailing envelope.

Tips for Choosing a Reputable Tax Preparer