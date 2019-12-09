LPD investigates body found in F E ‘Pa’ Davis Park

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a body found Monday morning on the 100 block of Davis Street in F E ‘Pa’ Davis Park.

Investigators said the body, which is identified as a white man in his 20s, was discovered around 9 a.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, police said.

Lafayette police investigators and crime scene investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.