LPD: Public’s help sought in finding road rage suspect who threatened driver with machete

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect recorded threatening a driver with a machete.

The road rage incident happened in the 1400 block of Camellia Blvd. near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road. on May 13, 2020, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

The suspect is seen stepping out of his vehicle, and approaching the victim’s vehicle with what officials believe to be a weapon possibly a machete in his right hand, Griffin said.

He then re-enters his vehicle before speeding off.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS