LPSO arrests Florida man on drug, firearm charges after traffic stop on I-10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Florida man is facing charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, a firearm and ammunition.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted on Interstate 10 near Scott. During the investigation, all occupants of the vehicle were interviewed and a positive alert for the presence of illegal narcotics was indicated by a Sheriff’s Office K-9.

Just over two pounds of cocaine, one 9mm Palmetto State Armory AR pistol, ammunition for the pistol and approximately 9 grams of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle.

Corey Jenkins, 23, of Belle Glade, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

A passenger in Jenkins’ vehicle was interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents and then released.