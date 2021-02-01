LPSO confirms deputy’s suicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its deputies died due to suicide Monday.

The law enforcement officer took his own life at his workplace, the sheriff’s office announced.

The following is a statement from the department:

“The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to confirm the loss of a member of our LPSO family, who took his own life this morning.

“My heart goes out to his immediate family and to all of the brothers and sisters he has at the sheriff’s office. We will do everything in our power to support our employees as we all grieve,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.“

According to the Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, a crisis intervention team has been mobilized to provide support, assistance and resources to all employees and their families.

The events surrounding and leading up to the deputy’s death are being investigated, she said.