LPSS encouraging local vendors, suppliers to aid in emergency Meals-To-You program

by: KLFY Staff

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– LPSS is urging local vendors and suppliers to apply to the Emergency Meals-To-You Program to aid in an as-needed basis.

Eligibility requirements are listed on the program’s website and specify that boxes will be filled based on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) meal pattern guidelines under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Those interested in applying as a Meals-to You vendor should visit: https://mealstoyou.org/information-for-vendors.

Those interested in applying as a Meals-to-You supplier should visit: https://mealstoyou.org/information-for-suppliers.

LPSS strongly encourages local vendors and suppliers to complete the application process for this program.

