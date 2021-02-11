LPSS teacher and husband accused of sex crimes involving foreign exchange student, police said

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Youngsville Police Department has arrested a teacher with the Lafayette Parish School System in an investigation into sex crimes involving a teacher foreign exchange student.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, the YPD received an anonymous complaint from the DCFS intake office. “The complainant alleged that Kimberly Wellman-Rich is a host parent to a male, juvenile foreign exchange student and that they believed Mrs. Wellman-Rich was having a sexual relationship with the student,” Youngsville Police Rickey Boudreaux said in a statement.

The Youngsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the complaint on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Several interviews were conducted with independent witnesses and evidence was collected during the investigation to substantiate the anonymous complaint that was made.

Investigators alleged that Wellman-Rich began having sexual intercourse with the juvenile when he was 15 years old up until the time he was removed from her home.

Authorities claim the suspect’s husband, Jeffery Rich, has “first-hand knowledge” of the sexual relationship.

In addition to the alleged sexual assault, the investigation revealed that both Wellman-Rich and her husband “supplied the juvenile with marijuana and allowed the juvenile to smoke marijuana and consume alcohol at their residence,” Boudreaux said.

Wellman-Rich was arrested on the charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $72,500.

Rich was arrested on the charges of accessory after the fact to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Rich has a bond of $10,000.00.

Boudreaux said administrators with the Lafayette Parish School System and the company responsible for placing foreign exchange students with families within the U.S. working in conjunction did remove the juvenile male from the Rich residence on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.