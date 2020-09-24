Man and woman stabbed to death in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A man and woman were fatally stabbed early Wednesday morning in Jennings.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Sims said at about 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a call from a woman about a stabbing at a residence and the intersection of West Division and Down streets.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Kristin Thibodeaux, 23, unresponsive in front of the home with a stab wound to her side. Sims said additional officers arrived as responders attempted to administer CPR to the victim.

Inside the home, officers found an unresponsive man in the back bedroom with a single stab wound to his chest. That victim, identified as 33-year-old David Authaement was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thibodeaux later died at the hospital, Sims said.

There were multiple people inside the home when the incident occurred. During the investigation, detectives identified 35-year-old Kendrick Nixon as a suspect.

He was arrested without incident at about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Nixon faces one count of home invasion and two counts of first-degree murder.

He is also facing charges in alleged crimes unrelated to the incident.

Detectives believe the trio knew each other are were disputing about money when the stabbing occurred, Sims said.

The investigation is ongoing.