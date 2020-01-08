Man arrested for stealing dozens of firearms from Eunice gun store

The Eunice Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the December 23rd burglary of Eunice gun store, Double Action Outdoor Sports.

19-year-old Chester Alford of Palmetto was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 36 counts of Theft of Firearms, Simple Burglary, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Chief Randy Fontenot thanks the ATF and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

He adds that the investigation is not yet complete and more arrests are expected.