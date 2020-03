VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) City officials in Ville Platte are enacting a mandatory curfew in response to increasing coronavirus cases across the state.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine confirmed with News 10 that the curfew will begin Monday night, at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. each day until further notice.

Vidrine says the curfew will be strictly enforced, excluding health care workers who may be asked to show their health care credentials.