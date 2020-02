BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration reached another impasse Friday over Louisiana’s income forecast, unable to strike a deal with the Legislature’s new Republican leaders about how to set the projections used to build the state’s budget.

The Democratic governor had been hopeful that a change in the House’s top leadership would break through repeated logjams over the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted as he crafts his budget proposal for next year.