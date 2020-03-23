Mobile home fire claims life of Sicily Island man

CATAHOULA PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire that involved one death in Sicily Island.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, the Sicily Island Fire Department, with assistance from Harrisonburg Fire Department, responded to a call for a mobile home fire in the 300 block of 7th Street, near the intersection with Peck Avenue, in Sicily Island.

Firefighters later located the body of who is believed to be the 42-year-old male tenant near the home’s front door. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the extreme extent of damage to the mobile home, deputies were only able to narrow down the area of origin to the center of the structure which was identified as a living room area. Deputies learned that location is where the occupant was known to sleep frequently. At this time, an exact cause remains undetermined, however, the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.