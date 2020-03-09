Monroe man arrested on fourth DWI charge after backing vehicle into ditch

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing his fourth DWI charge after police say he backed his vehicle into a ditch on Sunday night.

According to arrest reports, a Monroe Police Officer spotted a silver 1999 GMC Sierra that had backed into a ditch near White Street and Rogers Street just after 10 o’clock.

The officer states that at that time 52-year-old Izel Turner was attempting to drive the truck out of the ditch. Turner told police that he was trying to turn around on White Street when he accidentally backed into the ditch.

Reports say that Turner had a ‘moderate’ odor of alcohol coming from his person, slurred speech, and swayed as he stood. The officer stated that Turner performed poorly during the Field Sobriety Test. Turner also admitted to drinking before driving his vehicle.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Monroe Police Department where he refused to give a breath sample.

During a further investigation, the officer learned that Turner had been previously arrested three times for DWI and that his driver’s license was suspended due to one of those arrests.

Turner was later booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated – Fourth or More

Careless Operation

Driving Under Suspension from Prior DWI

His bond has been set at $11,250.

LATEST POSTS: