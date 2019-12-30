Monroe man found stopped in middle of road later arrested for driving while intoxicated

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man is facing a DWI charge after he fell asleep at the wheel.
According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Police troopers were dispatched to Loop Road on Sunday evening after a vehicle was spotted just sitting in the middle of the road.
When troopers arrived they found a black Toyota Tacoma stopped in the left turning lane on Loop Road. 41-year-old Sean Walters was found passed out in the front seat and a 5-year-old child was found in the back seat of the vehicle, attempting to wake up Walters.
During a search of the vehicle, troopers found a bottle of Ambien.
After Walters eventually awakened, he was handcuffed and arrested. Walters was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:
- Driving While Intoxicated/Child Endangerment
- Impeding the Flow of Traffic
- Driving Under Suspension
