Moore Park shooting suspect indicted on murder charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLDY)- A Lafayette grand jury indicted an 18-year-old suspect on first-degree murder charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting during a party in Moore Park in October.

Jamyron Magee was indicted in district court on Wednesday. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Nov. 6.

The shooting on Oct. 15 happened during a large gathering inside the Lafayete city park. Magee is accused of opening fire and killing 19-year-old Ja’Kyrie Clark and Nathaniel Sharply, 18.

Magee also faces on count of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly wounding another victim.