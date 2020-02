DUSON, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and animal control employees are at a home in the 100 block of Adam Lane in what appears to be a major neglect investigation.

More than 50 dogs are reportedly being seized from the rural Lafayette Parish property at this time. An elderly man was also found showing signs of alleged neglect.

This is an ongoing investigation, LPSO spokesman John Mowell said.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.