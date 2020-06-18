Mothers of Abbeville shooting victims demand answers after sons’ cases go unsolved

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) FBI crime statistics show over ten people have been murdered in Abbeville in the last three years with several unsolved.

The mothers of two of those victims say they can no longer stay silent.

“We died when they died. We felt the pain. We still feeling the pain, and nobody wants to listen. Nobody wants to care. Nobody wants to help get these murderers off the street because that’s what they are, murderers,” Denise Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux’s son’s was gunned down in Abbeville on May 3. His name, James Darby and he was 29 years old.

“Some days it’s good. Some days you just want to die with them,” Boudreaux said.

Denise Levine King knows the pain of losing a child to gun violence. Her son, 16-year-old Chazton Guidry was killed in Abbeville on May 11, 2018.

“I slept on my sofa for five days thinking my child was going to come home,” King said, holding back tears.

Both women say they feel like Abbeville police aren’t doing enough to stop the murders.

“Somebody somewhere is going to do something about these children running the streets. You’re supposed to have rules. You’re supposed to have laws, but who follows them? Who enforces them?” Boudreaux said.

They say they need justice for their sons and the countless other families who feel their same pain.

“When people can kill your child and still run free, still making threats, still getting locked up, but 30 minutes later they back on the street to go hunting like an animal. Wild animals don’t hunt 24 hours a day. These hunt 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Boudreaux said.

“We have to fight. They have no voice. We are their voice,” King added.

They say they haven’t gotten answers from police, but they’re hoping something will change.

“What is a mother to do? What are you to do? Where do you go? We need help. We need answers. We need somebody to step up to the plate and help us out here. We really do,” King told News Ten.