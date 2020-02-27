MPD: Monroe man arrested, accused of 2nd Degree Rape

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — Authorities with the Monroe Police Department say they have arrested a Monroe man, accused of 2nd Degree Rape.

Officers say they responded to a sexual assault complaint in the 700 block of Wood Street in Monroe. The victim stated she was attacked and raped by an unknown black male around the 800 block of Breard Street.

According to the arrest report, the victim stated the suspect grabbed her from behind by her throat and threw her to the ground, strangling her and then raped her. The victim also stated that she was unable to resist due to being strangled throughout the incident.

Officers say the victim was transported to Glenwood Hospital by ambulance where a rape kit was obtained and logged as evidence and submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

A DNA profile was obtained which determined the accused rapist as Randy Frazier.

Officials say they spoke with Frazier who had been arrested on an unrelated charge by the West Monroe Police Department.

Post Miranda, Officers say Frazier admitted that he knew the victim from the Desiar Street Shelter and may have paid for sex but it would have been before 2019.

Officials noted that the victim states she has never had consensual sex with Randy Frazier.

According to online records, Randy Frazier has a long criminal history and is also a convicted felon.