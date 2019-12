BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) Got some time on your hands?

We’ve received a copy of the indictment listing all of the charges for a Denham Springs couple accused of sex crimes against children.

A jury indicted 44-year old Dennis Perkins, on 78 felony counts. His wife, 34-year old Cynthia Perkins was indicted on 72 felonies.

Collectively the couple could face over 6,000 years if charged.

To read the full indictment, click below.