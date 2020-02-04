Neville alum, Chiefs strength coach Barry Rubin after the Super Bowl, ‘Hugged Coach Reid … so excited for him’

For the second time in his career, Barry Rubin is a Super Bowl champion.

Rubin, along with everyone else on the sidelines witnessed the Chiefs defeat the 49ers in Miami.

His view is unique. He’s spent the last seven seasons as Kansas City’s head strength and conditioning coach.

Rubin’s career began at then-Northeast Louisiana University. He was with the Indians football program on three different occasions.

He started his NFL journey with Green Bay. During his time, the Packers defeated the Patriots in the 1996 Super Bowl.

The Neville High School alum then transitioned to Philadelphia, and later followed Andy Reid to Kansas City.

Rubin spoke with NBC 10 Sports. He was asked the first thing he did, once the team won the Super Bowl.

“Hug Coach [Andy] Reid, ” says Rubin. “I looked for Coach Reid and I hugged him. Just so excited for him, for all of us. But, really for him. He’s a Hall of Fame coach. And, with that win, that should solidify him going into the Hall of Fame. First Super Bowl victory as a head coach, that he’s gotten. That’s the first thing I thought about.”