New attorney takes over case against former Livingston Parish deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy indicted on dozens of charges now has a new lawyer.

Baton Rouge attorney Jarrett Ambeau is now representing Dennis Perkins.

Perkins and his former school teacher wife Cynthia were indicted Tuesday on a combined 150 counts. Some of the counts they face include Production of Child Pornography and First Degree Rape.

Ambeau, Dennis Perkins and his first attorney David Bourland will all appear in court on Thursday.

Bourland filed a motion to be released as counsel on record. He said he and Perkins aren’t able to work together toward a mutual defense.