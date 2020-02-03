Officials: LA Tech student arrested after lighting fire inside campus building out of boredom

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Louisiana Tech student for setting a fire inside of a building on campus.

20-year-old Gavin Jones was booked into the Lincoln Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson after officials say he admitted to having lit trash on fire “out of boredom.”

Officials say in the morning of January 20th, the LA Tech Police requested the assistance of the Marshal’s Office in the investigation of a fire in a building next to a dormitory on campus.

Authorities say Jones, who reported the fire, was identified as the suspect was brought in for questioning where he admitted to the crime.

No one was injured from the fire and minor damage was caused to the building, according to SFM officials.

