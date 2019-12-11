Officials: Woman arrested for setting fire to vacant home she was squatting in

33-year-old Ashley Bourgeois, from Franklin, was arrested for setting fire to an empty home she was squatting in in Morgan City, according to officials.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says they began an investigation into a Dec. 3 fire in the 300 block of Lawrence Street in Morgan City.

According to deputies, the fire originated in a bedroom and was intentionally set.

SFM investigators say they learned Bourgeois had been seen going in and out of the home in the days prior to the fire. Once located, Bourgeois told deputies in an interview that she had set the fire to keep warm while staying in the home, but fled the house when the smoke became overwhelming.

Bourgeois arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on one count each of Simple Arson and Criminal Trespass.