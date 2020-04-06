Opelousas man arrested after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– An Opelousas man was arrested after, police say, he robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Officials with the Opelousas Police Department say they responded to a robbery on April 5th in the 1600 block of Pujo St. where a woman claimed to have been robbed of her cash at gunpoint. According to police, the victim described the suspect and where he may be located.

OPD identified Frederick Bias Jr. as the suspect. During a search of his home, officers found a firearm as well as the victim’s cash, marijuana, evidence of illegal narcotics activity and other indications of other illegal weapons.

According to police, a records check of Bias indicated that he was a convicted felon baring him from being in possession of a firearm.

Bias was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following: